Coast Guard assists 5 people aboard disabled vessel off Freeport, TX

Nov 9th, 2021
Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Cleberg

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted five people aboard a disabled vessel Monday approximately three miles off Freeport, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 10 p.m. from the operator of a 27-foot Boston Whaler, that the vessel was experiencing engine trouble near the Freeport jetties. Watchstanders issued a marine assistance request broadcast.

A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to assist.

The RB–M crew arrived on scene, placed the vessel in tow, and transported the boaters to Bridge Bait in Freeport.

No injuries were reported.

