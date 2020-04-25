Coast Guard assists 5 mariners on disabled vessels near Port O’Connor

24 foot Special Purpose Craft - Shallow Water

Coast Guard 24 foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water File Photo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted five mariners after their vessels became disabled between the Matagorda Jetties near Port O’Connor, Texas, Saturday evening.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified of a 21-foot pleasure craft with three mariners aboard and a 25-foot pleasure craft with two mariners aboard that had both become beset by weather in the same area. Watchstanders issued a marine assistance request broadcast.

A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew was launched to the scene and remained on-scene until a salvage boat arrived to tow the 25-foot vessel back to Froggy’s Bait Dock. The boat crew then towed the 21-foot disabled vessel to The Fishing Center in Port O’Connor, Texas.


No injuries were reported.

Weather on scene was reported as 3-foot seas with 17 mph winds.

