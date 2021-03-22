Coast Guard assists 5 from vessel taking on water in Matagorda Bay, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Coast Guard assisted five boaters after their vessel began taking on water in Matagorda Bay near Port O’Connor, Texas, Sunday evening.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification of a 40-foot pleasure craft vessel taking on water with five people aboard in Matagorda Bay headed south toward the Intracoastal Waterway. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor response boat crew was launched to the scene and located the vessel and five boaters beached. The boat crew assisted the boaters off of their vessel and transported them to Station Port O’Connor.

“Our crew’s quick response time allowed us to safely evacuate the five individuals in less than ideal conditions and bring them safely back to shore,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Maynard, Station Port O’Connor boat crew member.

All five boaters were wearing lifejackets and there we no injuries reported.

