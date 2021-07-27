Coast Guard assists 5 after collision near Port O’Connor, Texas

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Pelican, an 87-foot patrol boat homeported in Corpus Christi, Texas, tows a disabled 84-foot fishing boat after a vessel collision 15 miles off Port O’Connor, Texas, July 26, 2021. The Pelican crew safely transferred the tow to the crew of another fishing vessel, who transported it to the Port of Palacios, Texas, for repairs. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Coast Guard Cutter Pelican)

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Pelican tows a disabled 84-foot fishing boat after a vessel collision 15 miles off Port O’Connor, Texas, July 26, 2021.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Cutter Pelican)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted five crew members aboard an 84-foot fishing vessel near Port O’Connor, Texas, Monday.

At approximately 9 p.m., Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a mayday call over VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew of fishing vessel Aiden Boy reporting a collision with the fishing vessel Joseph Vu approximately 15 miles off Port O’Connor. Neither crew was reportedly in distress.

A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to respond. The RB-M crew arrived on scene and confirmed both vessels were disabled due to damage. The crew of Joseph Vu had anchored the vessel and was conducting repairs. Due to fishing nets tangled in the Aiden Boy’s propeller, the crew requested a tow.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Pelican, an 87-foot patrol boat homeported in Corpus Christi, launched to assist. The Pelican crew arrived on scene and safely towed and transferred the Aiden Boy to the crew of the fishing boat Miss Juliana, who finished the tow to the Port of Palacios.

“Thanks to the seamless coordination of our Coast Guard units, we were able to quickly respond to and assist the Aiden Boy,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Taylor, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi search and rescue unit controller. “The great teamwork between the Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders, the crew of Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Pelican resulted in a successful response.”

