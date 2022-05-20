Coast Guard assists 5 aboard disabled vessel near Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted five boaters Friday aboard a disabled vessel near Freeport, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification at 8:32 a.m. of a disabled 33-foot center console adrift with five people aboard near the Freeport jetties.
Due to the vessel’s loss of power, inability to anchor and commercial salvage’s inability to assist, watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist and issued an urgent marine information broadcast.
The Station Freeport RB–M crew arrived on scene, took the vessel in tow and safely transported the vessel and personnel to Surfside Marina.
“During this busy boating season, please ensure all of your safety equipment is on board, properly maintained and available for all passengers,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ian Murray, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Houston-Galveston.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.