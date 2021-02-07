Coast Guard assists 4 men near Fowey Rocks Lighthouse

Miami — A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach crew assisted four men after their 19-foot blue and white vessel capsized, Saturday, near Fowey Rocks Lighthouse.
A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement team embarked the men and safely transported them to Dinner Key Marina with no medical concerns.
Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a notification from Miami Dade dispatch of four men sitting on top of a capsized vessel near Fowey Rocks Lighthouse at approximately 10:30 a.m.
“Having working safety equipment and effective means of communication can really help save lives.” said Seaman Jose Torres, boat crew member at Station Miami Beach. “It is important for all people aboard a vessel to have a set plan in case of an emergency.”
Arrangements will be made to recover the vessel.
The Coast Guard reminds mariners to check the weather before going out, tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back, wear a life jacket, ensure your safety gear is up to date, and have a registered emergency position indicator radio beacon on board.
