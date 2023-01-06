Coast Guard assists 4 aboard vessel taking on water off Freeport

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted four people aboard a vessel taking on water off Freeport, Texas, Thursday.
While conducting a boarding on a 27-foot catamaran about 10 miles offshore Surfside Beach, members of a Coast Guard Station Freeport boat crew discovered the catamaran was taking on water at approximately 3:30 p.m.
The 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew notified Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders and began dewatering the catamaran with a P6 pump while the boaters headed ashore to Freeport Marina.
The boaters made it safely to the marina without further incident.
“Due diligence on the mariner’s part is of utmost importance due to the unforgiving nature of the sea,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen DiPaola, coxswain for the case. “Boaters should ensure they have all the required equipment on board, their registration is up to date and their vessel is seaworthy before getting underway.”
