Coast Guard assists 4 aboard vessel taking on water near Dickinson, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted four people aboard a vessel taking on water Sunday near Dickinson, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report from Harris County Dispatch personnel at 10:31 a.m. stating a 17-foot pleasure craft was taking on water near the Moses Lake Flood Gates.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew while a Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Galveston 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat crew diverted to assist.
The TANB crew arrived on scene and began dewatering the vessel. The RB–S crew took aboard the four boaters, placed the pleasure craft in a side tow and began towing the vessel while continuing dewatering efforts.
The boat crew transported the four boaters and their vessel to the Dickinson Bayou Boat Ramp.
“It is imperative to always be prepared for the worst and have safety equipment like life jackets on board at all times,” said Seaman Carsyn Selfridge, boat crew member during the case. “We’re grateful our Coast Guard teammates were able to get on scene quickly and render assistance. Their actions helped save the vessel and possibly the boaters’ lives.
