Coast Guard assists 3 taking on water off Egmont Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard crews assisted three people on a 21-foot vessel that was taking on water 18 miles off Egmont Key Sunday.
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boat crew dewatered the vessel, found the source of flooding, plugged the hole in hull and placed vessel in tow enroute to John’s Pass.
Station Saint Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew also towed the vessel before a final transfer to commercial salvage. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a VHF Channel 16 at 1:50 p.m. from the vessel operator stating that the vessel was taking on water.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.