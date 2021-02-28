Coast Guard assists 3 taking on water off Egmont Key

Feb 28th, 2021
Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat — Small II boat crew assists three on a 21-foot vessel that was taking on water 18 miles off Egmont Key, Florida, Feb.28, 2021. The crew dewatered the vessel, found source of flooding, plugged the hole in hull and placed vessel in tow enroute to John’s Pass. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard crews assisted three people on a 21-foot vessel that was taking on water 18 miles off Egmont Key Sunday.

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boat crew dewatered the vessel, found the source of flooding, plugged the hole in hull and placed vessel in tow enroute to John’s Pass.

Station Saint Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew also towed the vessel before a final transfer to commercial salvage. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a VHF Channel 16 at 1:50 p.m. from the vessel operator stating that the vessel was taking on water.

