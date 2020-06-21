Coast Guard assists 3 mariners on disabled vessel near South Padre Island, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted three mariners aboard a disabled vessel approximately 46 miles offshore South Padre Island, Texas, Saturday evening.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report of a 32-foot vessel with three mariners aboard who had lost steering 46 miles offshore. The Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon was launched to the scene.
Once on scene, the crew of the Cutter Sturgeon towed the vessel toward Coast Guard Station South Padre Island where a Station South Padre Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew took over the tow to the Sea Ranch Restaurant in South Padre Island, Texas.
“We’re pleased with the preparedness of these mariners and their ability to navigate multiple channels in order to contact the Coast Guard,” said Lt. Andrew Ellis, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon. “We also commend the excellent teamwork that was made by multiple assets in order to escort the mariners to safety.”
No injuries were reported.
