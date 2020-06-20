Coast Guard assists 3 mariners on disabled vessel near Galveston, Texas

Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Keegan.

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted three mariners after their vessel became disabled near Smith Point, Texas, Friday evening.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of a 16-foot John Boat whose engine had become disabled with two adults and one child aboard. Watchstanders issued a marine assistance request broadcast.

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew was launched to the scene, placed the vessel in tow and moored at the League City Boat Ramp and Park.


No injuries were reported.

