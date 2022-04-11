Coast Guard assists 3 after jet ski capsizes near South Padre Island

33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement file photo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas— The Coast Guard assisted three people in the water after their jet ski capsized Sunday near South Padre Island, Texas.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstander spotted a capsized jet ski at 6:38 p.m. with three people in the water in need of assistance.

A Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew launched to assist.

The SPC–LE boat crew arrived on scene, retrieved all three people from the water and righted the capsized jet ski. The SPC-LE boat crew dewatered the jet ski, placed it in tow and transported the individuals with their jet ski to Isla Blanca Boat Ramp.

No injuries were reported.

