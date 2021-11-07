Coast Guard assists 3 aboard disabled vessel off Surfside Beach, TX

Nov 7th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Cleberg

Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Cleberg

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted three people aboard a disabled vessel Saturday 9 miles off Surfside Beach, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 7:35 p.m. from the operator of an 18-foot pleasure craft, that the vessel had lost power and was adrift 9 miles off Surfside Beach.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist.

The RB–M crew was able to locate the disabled vessel after the operator fired a flare. The RB–M crew placed the vessel in tow and transported the boaters to Freeport Marina.

No injuries were reported.

“This case is a reminder of the importance of having your vessel properly equipped with all required safety gear,” said Cmdr. Mike Cortese of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston. “If it were not for the vessel operator having flares and knowing how and when to use them, it would have taken assistance a lot longer to locate the vessel. Additionally, having reliable communications such as a VHF radio is key to having a safe boating day.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.