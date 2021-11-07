Coast Guard assists 3 aboard disabled vessel off Surfside Beach, TX

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted three people aboard a disabled vessel Saturday 9 miles off Surfside Beach, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 7:35 p.m. from the operator of an 18-foot pleasure craft, that the vessel had lost power and was adrift 9 miles off Surfside Beach.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist.
The RB–M crew was able to locate the disabled vessel after the operator fired a flare. The RB–M crew placed the vessel in tow and transported the boaters to Freeport Marina.
No injuries were reported.
“This case is a reminder of the importance of having your vessel properly equipped with all required safety gear,” said Cmdr. Mike Cortese of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston. “If it were not for the vessel operator having flares and knowing how and when to use them, it would have taken assistance a lot longer to locate the vessel. Additionally, having reliable communications such as a VHF radio is key to having a safe boating day.”
