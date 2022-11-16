Coast Guard assists 3 aboard disabled, adrift sailboat off Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted three people aboard a disabled, adrift sailboat approximately 5 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, Tuesday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call on VHF-FM channel 16 at 5:51 p.m. from a boater stating their 44-foot sailing vessel Bella Vita was disabled and drifting in the vicinity of the Galveston jetties. The weather on scene was about 20 mph winds and 3-foot seas.
Due to the inclement weather, the vessel’s proximity to the jetties and the potential for distress, watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist.
Upon arriving on scene, the RB–M crew placed the Bella Vita in tow and safely transported the vessel and boaters to the Galveston Yacht Basin.
“All boaters should exercise caution and diligently check weather forecasts before getting underway,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ambryia Martin, break-in coxswain during the case, Station Galveston. “We will likely continue to see high winds and elevated, rough seas throughout the week, which heightens risks for those on the water. Ensure you check all safety equipment on board your vessel if you choose to venture out.”
