Coast Guard assists 2 people after boat allision off Islamorada

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescue crew assisted two people, Friday, after their 26-foot vessel allided with a day beacon near Tavernier Creek.

A Station Islamorada rescue crew embarked the two people aboard the vessel and brought them back to Station Islamorada.

The captain of the boat sustained a head injury during the allision and was safely transferred to awaiting emergency medical services who transported him to Mariners Hospital.

The people aboard the vessel called Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders to report their vessel had allided with a day beacon (LLNR 12075) at approximately 11:45 p.m.

A commercial salvage crew towed the vessel to the captain’s house.

“Thanks to the people aboard the vessel who reported the allision and immediately contacted the Coast Guard, we were able to quickly arrive on scene and transport the injured man to higher medical care,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Day, boarding officer at Station Islamorada. “Coast Guard Station Islamorada wishes to remind all boaters to operate at a safe speed appropriate to the prevailing circumstances and always maintain a proper lookout to avoid incidents such as this.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.