Coast Guard assists 2 people 80 miles west of Anclote River

Sep 3rd, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile crewmembers secure the towing lines Sept. 3,2020 after connecting the disabled 34-foot disabled vessel.  (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard assisted two people from a disabled vessel 80 miles west of Anclote River, Wednesday.

The Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile (WPB-87369) crew towed the vessel to John’s Pass in Treasure Island, Florida and transferred them to a sister vessel with no further incidents.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a notification Tuesday afternoon from one of the crew members aboard the 34-foot fishing vessel that they needed assistance.

“We recommend all mariners in distress contact the Coast Guard via VHF-FM channel 16 radio,” said Lt. Darrina Willis, from Sector St. Petersburg. “It is also recommended to mariners to ensure that they have the proper safety equipment aboard. Safety equipment can consist of a fire extinguisher, emergency positioning indicating radio beacon, flares, signaling devices, spare parts and other items.”

