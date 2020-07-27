Coast Guard assists 2 people, 2 dogs in Kah Sheets Bay

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard assisted two people Sunday in Kah Sheets Bay approximately 18 miles from Petersburg, Alaska.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted two people from their 20-foot skiff and were transported to Petersburg. There were no reported injuries or medical concerns.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center received a report from a good Samaritan at approximately 7:21 a.m. of a man overboard in Kah Sheets Bay after the owner of the skiff fell in the water when the vessel ran aground. The skiff with one person aboard became stuck between logs and the owner was able to get back aboard.

Sector Juneau command center personnel directed the launch the Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew.

“The individuals in this case were in a very difficult situation with their vessel wedged underneath an overhanging tree and surrounded by swift water,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Eckstein, the rescue swimmer from the rescue. “They had the right equipment on board, including an operational VHF radio and brightly colored signals, that enabled us to find them quickly and provide assistance.”