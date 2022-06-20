Coast Guard assists 2 offshore Freeport, Texas

Jun 20th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Two people aboard a disabled 26-foot center console vessel await the assistance of a Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Station Freeport 55 miles offshore Freeport, Texas, June 19, 2022. The Coast Guard boat crew towed the vessel to a point 40 miles south of Freeport, where commercial salvage personnel took over the tow and brought the boaters ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Freeport)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted two boaters aboard a disabled, adrift vessel offshore Freeport, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call relayed via VHF-FM channel 16 at 2:45 p.m. from the operator of a 26-foot center console boat stating the vessel was disabled and adrift with two people aboard 55 miles south of Freeport.

Watchstanders issued a marine assistance request broadcast; commercial salvage indicated they were unable to assist until the disabled vessel was closer to shore. A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to assist, as did an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi.

The RB–M crew arrived on scene, placed the vessel in tow and rendezvoused with commercial salvage personnel 40 miles south of Freeport. Sea Tow Galveston Bay personnel took over the tow and brought the boat ashore.

“Venturing so far offshore is inherently risky, especially for boaters using smaller, recreational vessels,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Bruce, operations unit controller, Sector Houston-Galveston. “If you’re planning to boat out of cell phone and radio range, equip your vessel with a satellite phone system or radio beacon. That may be the only way to contact the Coast Guard directly and ask for help.”

