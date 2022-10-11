Coast Guard assists 2 off Matagorda, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted two boaters Tuesday aboard a disabled, adrift sailboat offshore Matagorda, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification at 1:45 a.m. from Galveston Sea Tow personnel stating they were en route to a disabled 37-foot sailboat dragging anchor off Matagorda Bank with two people aboard. Once on scene, the Sea Tow crew indicated they could not assist due to shallow water depth.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The Dolphin crew arrived on scene and lowered a rescue swimmer, who assisted the boaters into the water and hoisted them one by one.

The helicopter crew safely transported the boaters to Air Station Houston at Ellington Field.

