Coast Guard assists 2 mariners on disabled vessel near Port O’Connor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted two mariners after their vessel became disabled in the Intracoastal Waterway near Port O’Connor, Texas, Saturday evening.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified of a 36-foot pleasure craft that had experienced an engine failure with two mariners aboard. Watchstanders issued a marine assistance request broadcast.

A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor Response Boat-Small boat crew was launched to the scene and towed the disabled vessel to Charlies Bait Camp in Seadrift, Texas.

“We urge mariners to file a float plan with a family member or friend and ensure they are equipped with the proper safety gear before leaving shore,” said Chief Petty Officer Michael Comess, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command duty officer. “The Coast Guard mobile app provides mariners with the capability to not only file a float plan, but also request emergency assistance and check safety gear.”

No injuries were reported.