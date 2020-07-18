Coast Guard assists 2 in vessel taking on water 19 miles east of Port Canaveral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard assisted two people aboard a vessel taking on water 19 miles east of Port Canaveral, Saturday.
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jawhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene first and assisted a Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew locate the vessel. The Station boat crew used a P6 pump to dewater the 30-foot vessel.
The RB-M crew towed the vessel and mariners safely back to Blue Point Marina.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a call at 8:53 p.m., via satellite phone from the 30-foot vessel crew stating they were taking on water and the bilge pumps were failing. Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of an Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk aircrew and Station Port Canaveral RB-M crew.
The Coast Guard reminds all mariners before taking to the water, to file a float plan, have properly fitting life jackets for each and every person aboard the vessel, and to have a working VHF-FM radio, along with another form of communications device as a backup, such as a satellite phone. To get more safe boating tips, visit the U.S. Coast Guard’s Safe Boating Division.
