Coast Guard assists 2 from vessel on Prien Lake, Louisiana

HOUSTON — Coast Guard assisted two boaters when their vessel began taking on water on Prien Lake, Louisiana, Tuesday.
While on patrol at 8:15 a.m., a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Charles encountered a 17-foot pleasure craft taking on water with two people aboard.
After embarking both passengers and stabilizing the vessel with a dewatering pump, the RB–S crew escorted the pleasure craft to the Prien Lake boat ramp. No medical concerns were reported.
“We recommend carrying a manual pump on board for situations like these, even if your boat has automatic pumps,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel A. Estrada Ayala, boarding officer during the case. “It can make a huge difference carrying a damage control kit with plugs, tape, and other materials to patch holes and slow flooding in case of an emergency.”
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.