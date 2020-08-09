Coast Guard assists 2 after boat takes on water west of Bean Point

The 35-foot vessel Last Lap sinks Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 after a U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response boat-Medium crew along with a Manatee County Sheriff Office marine unit crew arrived on scene and transferred the two aboard boaters from the taking on water vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Coast Guard assisted two boaters Sunday, after their 35-foot boat started taking on water 2 miles west of Bean Point, Florida.

Coast Guard Sector Saint Petersburg watchstanders received a notification from the pleasure craft Last Lap stating that they were taking on water near Bean Point.

A Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium along with a Manatee County Sheriff Office marine unit crew arrived on scene and transferred the two boaters from the sinking vessel.

The vessel owner arranged with commercial salvage services for salvage operations.

The Coast Guard boat crew safely transported the two passengers to Station Cortez where family members awaited.

