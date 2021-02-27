Coast Guard assists 2 adults, 4 children in vessel taking on water in St. Mary’s Inlet, GA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard assisted two adults and four children aboard a 17-foot vessel taking on water near the entrance of the St Mary’s River, Friday.

A Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dragon (WPB-87367) crew launched a small boat crew to recover the six people from the commercial vessel Wolf River. The Wolf River crew recovered the people from the water.

“In the Florida/ southeast Georgia area, we remind boaters that during this time of year, the possibility of hypothermia still exists.” said Bosn Kristian Sova, CGC Sea Dragon Commanding Officer.” If you can, remain with your boat and try to remain together as a group, this greatly increases the likelihood of first responders finding you if you’re ever in the need of assistance; this was a very fortunate outcome, special thanks to those involved in this rescue.”

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders were notified at 5:02 p.m., by the Sea Dragon crew that they received a call via VHF-FM Channel 13 from the dredging vessel Padre Island crew stating the Wolf River crew came upon six people in the water.

The Sea Dragon small boat crew used a P-6 dewatering pump on the 17-foot vessel. Nassau County Sheriffs’ marine unit crew arrived on scene and embarked the six people and towed their 17-foot vessel to Amelia Island Boat Ramp.

There were no medical concerns.

