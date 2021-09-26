Coast Guard assists 2 aboard vessel taking on water near Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted two boaters after their vessel began taking on water near the Galveston Jetties, Texas, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston watchstanders received notificaton at 5:47 p.m. of a 19-foot pleasure craft taking on water with two people aboard. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist.
Once on scene, the boat crew located the vessel and verified that the boat’s bilge pump was keeping up with the flooding. The crew then placed the vessel in tow and transported the two boaters to the Galveston Yacht Basin.
Both boaters were wearing life jackets and there were no injuries reported.
