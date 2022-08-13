Coast Guard assists 2 aboard disabled vessel 5 miles off Port Mansfield

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew tows a disabled 23-foot center console 5 miles off Port Mansfield, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022. After losing communications with the vessel, Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the SPC–LE crew's tow of the vessel to Port Mansfield. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted two boaters Friday aboard a disabled vessel 5 miles off Port Mansfield, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification at 9:50 a.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the operator of a 23-foot center console stating their vessel was disabled with two people aboard.

After losing communications with the vessel, watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew to assist.

The SPC–LE crew located the disabled vessel, which was anchored outside of cell phone range and with an inoperable radio on board, and placed the vessel in tow. Then the Station South Padre Island crew safely transported the vessel and boaters to Port Mansfield.

“When venturing offshore, it’s wise to ensure your vessel is equipped with multiple forms of reliable communication equipment,” said Chief Petty Officer Glenn Jimenez, Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstander. “Outfitting your vessel with a satellite phone system or emergency radio beacon can help alert the Coast Guard to any emergencies out of cell phone range.”

