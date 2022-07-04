Coast Guard assists 15 aboard vessel taking on water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted 15 people aboard a vessel taking on water Monday near Port Aransas, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 9:25 a.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the operator of the 87-foot pleasure craft Pensées, stating their vessel was sinking near the Port Aransas Municipal Boat Marina with 15 people aboard.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist.
The boat crew arrived on scene with the vessel, helped remove several passengers and began using pumps to dewater the vessel. The boat crew transferred those taken off the vessel to a nearby pier.
The owner of the vessel, which is submerged near the Port Aransas Municipal Boat Marina, will arrange for its salvage. No injuries were reported.
“Thanks to the attentiveness of these boaters and their use of a VHF-FM radio, our rescue crews were able to provide assistance before the situation worsened,” said Mr. Joel Salgado-Castro, operations unit controller at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “Utilization of reliable communication equipment helps us rapidly detect and respond to emergencies.”
