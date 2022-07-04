Coast Guard assists 15 aboard vessel taking on water

Jul 4th, 2022 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew assists 15 people aboard a vessel taking on water near Port Aransas, Texas, July 4, 2022. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report via VHF-FM channel 16 from the operator of the Pensées, an 87-foot pleasure craft, stating their vessel was sinking near the Port Aransas Municipal Boat Marina with 15 people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Port Aransas)

A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew assists 15 people aboard a vessel taking on water near Port Aransas, Texas, July 4, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Port Aransas)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted 15 people aboard a vessel taking on water Monday near Port Aransas, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 9:25 a.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the operator of the 87-foot pleasure craft Pensées, stating their vessel was sinking near the Port Aransas Municipal Boat Marina with 15 people aboard.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist.

The boat crew arrived on scene with the vessel, helped remove several passengers and began using pumps to dewater the vessel. The boat crew transferred those taken off the vessel to a nearby pier.

The owner of the vessel, which is submerged near the Port Aransas Municipal Boat Marina, will arrange for its salvage. No injuries were reported.

“Thanks to the attentiveness of these boaters and their use of a VHF-FM radio, our rescue crews were able to provide assistance before the situation worsened,” said Mr. Joel Salgado-Castro, operations unit controller at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “Utilization of reliable communication equipment helps us rapidly detect and respond to emergencies.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.