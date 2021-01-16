Coast Guard assists 1 woman, 2 dogs on sailing vessel near Shell Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg crews towed a 32-foot sailing vessel Saturday that was taking on water with one woman and two dogs aboard near Shell Key.
A Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crew transferred the sailing vessel to an awaiting Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew for final transit to Tierra Verde marina.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a VHF Channel 16 call from the sailing vessel operator stating that the vessel was taking on water. The Station St. Petersburg crews launched and arrived to make an assessment of the situation and develop a plan with the woman.
“Our crews are highly trained to assist boaters in distress despite the weather conditions,” said Capt. Matthew A. Thompson, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg commander. “We’re happy we were able to bring that person back home safely but want to remind the public to exercise extreme caution when out on the water. We recommend the boating public to always have the proper safety flotation devices on board, a VHF-FM radio and an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon to help our crews asses and respond in a faster manner.”