Coast Guard assists 1 from disabled vessel on Chassahowitzka River

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard crews assisted one person Friday after his 24-foot vessel became disabled on Chassahowitzka River.

An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, determined the individual to be in good health and directed a searching family member to his position.

The family member safely transported the individual ashore.

Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstanders were notified Thursday, at approximately 9 p.m., of an overdue person on a 24-foot vessel.

“We were able to respond to the situation before it had time to escalate,” said Capt. Matthew Thompson, Sector St. Petersburg commander. “Before heading out on the water, make sure you have the required safety gear on board including a reliable means of communication so you get home safe at the end of the day.”

The owner of the boat is making salvage arrangements.

