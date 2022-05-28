Coast Guard assists 1 aboard vessel taking on water

May 28th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Siver, a maritime enforcement specialist at Station Houston, helps a boater inspect his vessel at the Clear Lake Park boat ramp in Seabrook, Texas, May 27, 2022. While on patrol, Siver and the other members of a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Station Houston encountered the 15-foot pleasure craft taking on water and towed the vessel ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Houston)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted one boater aboard a vessel taking on water in Clear Lake, Texas, Friday.

While on patrol at 6:12 p.m., a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Houston encountered a 15-foot pleasure craft taking on water with one man aboard.

After sending over a crewman with a hand pump to help dewater the vessel, the RB–S crew towed the pleasure craft to Clear Lake Park boat ramp.

“Even if your boat has automatic pumps installed, we recommend carrying a manual pump on board for situations like these,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Eason, coxswain for the case. “We urge boaters to carry a damage control kit consisting of plugs, tape, and other materials to patch holes and slow flooding in case of an emergency.”

