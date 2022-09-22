Coast Guard assists 1 aboard vessel taking on water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted a man aboard a vessel taking on water 4 miles off Mustang Island, Texas, Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 12:16 p.m. via MetroCom stating there was a 26-foot disabled center console taking on water off Mustang Island with a person aboard.
A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to assist.
The RB–M crew arrived on scene and towed the vessel to Port Aransas Marina in Port Aransas, Texas.
