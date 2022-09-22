Coast Guard assists 1 aboard vessel taking on water

A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew assists a man aboard a vessel that was taking on water 4 miles off Mustang Island, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022. The RB–M crew safely towed the vessel to Port Aransas Marina in Port Aransas, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Port Aransas)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted a man aboard a vessel taking on water 4 miles off Mustang Island, Texas, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 12:16 p.m. via MetroCom stating there was a 26-foot disabled center console taking on water off Mustang Island with a person aboard.

A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to assist.

The RB–M crew arrived on scene and towed the vessel to Port Aransas Marina in Port Aransas, Texas.

