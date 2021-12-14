Coast Guard assist vessel taking on water west of Anclote Island

PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Coast Guard assisted the crew of the 45-foot fishing vessel taking on water 115 miles west of Anclote Island, Monday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew deployed a dewatering pump to the crew in distress, enabling them to safely continue their course back to port.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a mayday broadcast via VHF-FM radio, from the vessel in distress stating they were in need of assistance.

“Channel 16 is a critical lifeline between boaters in distress and the Coast Guard, said Capt. Matthew Thompson, commanding officer, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, “Having a reliable communications device like a VHF marine radio can save your life when you need assistance.”

The Coast Guard urges commercial and recreational boaters to have a marine-band VHF-FM radio on board their vessels, and to have visual and sound signaling devices available on all voyages in case of an emergency, to assist responders in rescue missions.

