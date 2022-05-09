Coast Guard assist 2 people after boat disabled off Biscayne Bay

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach rescue crew assisted two people, Saturday, after their vessel was disabled approximately 2 miles East of Black Point Marina.

The rescue crew towed the disabled vessel and brought the two people to Black Point Marina.

The people aboard the disabled vessel used a flare to help the rescue crew locate them.

A family member notified Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders via 911 dispatch of an overdue family member at approximately 10:45 p.m.

No medical concerns were reported.

“The vessel was disabled and had no means of communication on board, cell phone had no battery life and there was no radio on board,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Wyatt Kraft, coxswain at Station Miami Beach. “Although cell phones are a good backup, they can be unreliable due to gaps in coverage area or a dead battery. The best method of communication while on the water is having a marine radio, a VHF-FM radio set to channel 16.”

We remind mariners to have a marine radio, wear a life jacket, check the weather before going out, tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back, ensure your safety gear is up to date, and have a registered emergency position indicator radio beacon onboard

Download the free Coast Guard app. Focusing on recreational boating, the app has a float plan function, the ability to check weather reports from the nearest NOAA buoys, a function for calling for assistance when in distress and more. It is currently available for free on iOS and Android devices.

