Coast Guard assets ready to respond to Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is pre-staging response assets Saturday and established an area command in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

Coast Guard assets across the region were repositioned and pre-staged to preserve readiness and to provide support for areas expected to be impacted by the impending hurricane.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday. The Coast Guard advises that you monitor your local weather services to stay updated on any potential changes.

The following assets have been pre-staged:

Four MH-65 Dolphin Helicopters and six shallow-water response boats in Louisiana.

Two MH-65 Dolphin Helicopters and three shallow-water response boats in Houston.

Two MH-65 Dolphin Helicopters and three HC-144A Ocean Sentrys in Corpus Christi.

Five MH-65 Dolphin Helicopters, three MH-60T Jayhawk Helicopters, and two HC-144A Ocean Sentrys in Mobile, Alabama.

Three shallow-water response boats in Memphis, Tennessee.

More assets are in the process of being repositioned as Hurricane Ida approaches.

“As we prepare for Hurricane Ida, we are urging people in the area to remain vigilant,” said Cmdr. Scott Williams, area commander for the Ida response. “Our ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or non-existent at the height of a storm, but we have our crews staged and ready to respond to emergencies immediately after the hurricane passes.”

The Coast Guard is warning the public of these important safety messages:

Stay off the water. Hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly and our ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or non-existent at the height of a storm. Be prepared, stay informed and heed storm warnings.

For more information on hurricane preparedness visit Ready.Gov and NOAA websites, as well as following them on Twitter.

