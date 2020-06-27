Coast Guard asks public to use caution during construction on N.J. Intracoastal Waterway

PHILADELPHIA — The Coast Guard is asking the public to exercise caution while operating boats and watercraft on the Intracoastal Waterway in New Jersey while the Coast Guard makes repairs to aging navigational aids from late June through early July.

Boaters are requested to operate at a slow speed in the ICW while members of Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Cape May and the Coast Guard Dive Team remove damaged aids to navigation by conducting diving operations.

Boats causing wakes or coming too close to divers can cause a potentially dangerous situation for workers above and below the water.

“Our main priority is to keep waterway traffic and our workers safe while repairs to waterway aids to navigation structures are made,” said Chief Warrant Officer Elijah Reynolds, officer in charge of Coast Guard Aids to Navigation station Cape May. “We are taking a proactive approach to repairs in order to prevent future potential hazards to navigation on the waterways.”

