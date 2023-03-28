Coast Guard announces formal investigation into Spirit of Boston fire

BOSTON – The Coast Guard has convened a formal marine casualty investigation Monday, into the fire that occurred aboard the small passenger vessel Spirit of Boston.

Rear Adm. John Mauger, Coast Guard First District Commander, authorized the investigation pursuant to the authority contained in Title 46, United States Code, Section 6301 and the regulations promulgated thereunder. Cmdr. Mason Wilcox has been appointed as the lead investigator.

The Spirit of Boston is a 153-foot vessel with a capacity of 675 passengers and crew. The vessel caught fire on Friday evening while moored at Commonwealth Pier in Boston. There were no passengers onboard at the time, but the fire caused extensive damage to the ship. The investigation will allow for a full understanding of the events that led up to the fire and provide a way forward to prevent future events.

The Coast Guard has established an e-mail address for the public and interested parties to provide information, ask questions and make comments related to the ongoing investigation. This e-mail will be live by April 1. It will be checked regularly and all correspondence will be acknowledged. The e-mail address is: SpiritOfBoston@uscg.mil

Upon completion of the investigation, the Coast Guard will issue a report of investigation with collected evidence, established facts and conclusions and recommendations regarding the marine casualty.

