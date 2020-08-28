Coast Guard announces $3.8 million in awards for Recreational Boating Safety

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded 27 competitive grants totaling more than $3.8 million for recreational boating safety.

Ten national nonprofit organizations received funding in 2020 through the National Recreational Boating Safety Program. The purpose of the National Recreational Boating Safety Program is to reduce the number of accidents, injuries, and deaths on America’s waterways and to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for the boating public. The program also encourages greater nonprofit organization participation and uniformity throughout the nation in boating safety efforts. It is funded through the U.S. Coast Guard via the federal Sport Fishing Restoration and Boating Trust Fund.

The Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety awarded the grants listed below. More information can be found on the Boating Safety Division’s website: https://www.uscgboating.org/

American Boat & Yacht Council

Comprehensive Review and Analysis of 33 CFR 181 and 33 CFR 183

FY2020 Topic 1 Voluntary Standards Development

American Canoe Association

Education through Geofencing – Phase 2: Impacting the Life Jacket Wear Rate

Future Angler Foundation

National Boating Safety Educational Program

National Association of State Boating Law Administrators

Boating Accident Investigation Courses

Boating Safety Dashboards

Boating Under the Influence Detection and Enforcement Training

BUI Awareness & Enforcement Campaign: Operation Dry Water

Development of Boating Accident Standards of Investigation

Development of Technical Solutions & Surveillance Recommendations through the Injury Surveillance

Workgroup (ISW) Process: Tier 2 of a 3-Tiered Approach to Improve Boat Occupant Injury Surveillance

Effectively Prosecuting Boating Under the Influence Cases: Enhanced Training for Courtroom Preparation

Life Jacket Website – Providing Comprehensive Resources and Information for RBS Professionals & the Boating Public

National Boating Education Standards

Standardizing State Recreational Boating Safety Statutes & Regulations: NASBLA & the States

National Safe Boating Council

Boat On Course

Get Connected

Safe Boating Campaign

Waves of Hope

Sea Tow Boating Safety & Education Foundation

Sea Tow Foundation Flare Disposal Program

United States Power Squadrons

America’s Boating Channel/DML 5.0

Boat Live 365 Pt. 4

Boating Skills Virtual Trainer VIII

Engaging Hispanics Phase III

Water Solutions Group

Mobilized Grassroots Rental Boat Safety “Interactive-Expanded” Campaign Phase VI

Water Sports Foundation

Increasing Awareness of Safe Boating Practices

Increasing Awareness of Safe Boating Practices: A National Public Relations Campaign

