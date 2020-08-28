Coast Guard announces $3.8 million in awards for Recreational Boating Safety

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded 27 competitive grants totaling more than $3.8 million for recreational boating safety.
Ten national nonprofit organizations received funding in 2020 through the National Recreational Boating Safety Program. The purpose of the National Recreational Boating Safety Program is to reduce the number of accidents, injuries, and deaths on America’s waterways and to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for the boating public. The program also encourages greater nonprofit organization participation and uniformity throughout the nation in boating safety efforts. It is funded through the U.S. Coast Guard via the federal Sport Fishing Restoration and Boating Trust Fund.
The Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety awarded the grants listed below. More information can be found on the Boating Safety Division’s website: https://www.uscgboating.org/
American Boat & Yacht Council
- Comprehensive Review and Analysis of 33 CFR 181 and 33 CFR 183
- FY2020 Topic 1 Voluntary Standards Development
American Canoe Association
- Education through Geofencing – Phase 2: Impacting the Life Jacket Wear Rate
Future Angler Foundation
- National Boating Safety Educational Program
National Association of State Boating Law Administrators
- Boating Accident Investigation Courses
- Boating Safety Dashboards
- Boating Under the Influence Detection and Enforcement Training
- BUI Awareness & Enforcement Campaign: Operation Dry Water
- Development of Boating Accident Standards of Investigation
- Development of Technical Solutions & Surveillance Recommendations through the Injury Surveillance
- Workgroup (ISW) Process: Tier 2 of a 3-Tiered Approach to Improve Boat Occupant Injury Surveillance
- Effectively Prosecuting Boating Under the Influence Cases: Enhanced Training for Courtroom Preparation
- Life Jacket Website – Providing Comprehensive Resources and Information for RBS Professionals & the Boating Public
- National Boating Education Standards
- Standardizing State Recreational Boating Safety Statutes & Regulations: NASBLA & the States
National Safe Boating Council
- Boat On Course
- Get Connected
- Safe Boating Campaign
- Waves of Hope
Sea Tow Boating Safety & Education Foundation
- Sea Tow Foundation Flare Disposal Program
United States Power Squadrons
- America’s Boating Channel/DML 5.0
- Boat Live 365 Pt. 4
- Boating Skills Virtual Trainer VIII
- Engaging Hispanics Phase III
Water Solutions Group
- Mobilized Grassroots Rental Boat Safety “Interactive-Expanded” Campaign Phase VI
Water Sports Foundation
- Increasing Awareness of Safe Boating Practices
- Increasing Awareness of Safe Boating Practices: A National Public Relations Campaign
