Coast Guard announces 17th District Reserve Enlisted Person of the Year 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Petty Officer 1st Class Ashleigh Seibert, a yeoman at Sector Anchorage, was named the 2020 17th District Reserve Enlisted Person of the Year (REPOY) and was recognized at the Armed Services YMCA Annual Salute to the Military in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2020.

Seibert’s nomination resulted from her outstanding work with Sector Anchorage’s administration office.

“YN1 has been such a valuable asset as we worked through various challenges that ranged from personnel shortages to transfer season during an ongoing pandemic,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Jennifer Hull, Sector Anchorage admin branch chief. “Her leadership, camaraderie and commitment have been a tremendous addition to the team. We’re lucky to have her.”

Seibert was selected for Active Duty for Operational Support (ADOS) orders to work in the Sector Anchorage administrative office on May 1, 2020. She volunteered for additional duty through Sept. 30, 2021, to support a severe staff reduction when 90 percent of administrative personnel transferred. Her support allowed the Coast Guard to continue provide admin services to personnel in the region.

“We are grateful to have YN1 Seibert on our Sector Anchorage team, especially during this time of increased stress and uncertainty during the pandemic,” said Capt. Leanne Lusk, commander Sector Anchorage. “She has continuously gone above and beyond in her primary duties and her contributions to helping her shipmates are significant. She even volunteered to receive extra training in suicide intervention skills and critical incident stress management to ensure our crew has important resources immediately available.”

“Honestly, I was shocked when I was chosen as the REPOY for Sector Anchorage and District 17,” said Seibert. “I have thoroughly enjoyed being activated and helping the admin shop out on a daily basis since May 2020. Finding out that I was selected as the REPOY for doing a job that I really do love with people who make my day a little brighter, was just the icing on the cupcake.”

When Seibert is not drilling, she volunteers as a member of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at Ursa Major Elementary School, assists elementary students, serves as an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills (ASIST) Peer and Instructor, and volunteers with the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richards Mask Makers group to create masks for base personnel.

“I am very much impressed with YN1’s work ethic and genuine concern for helping Team Sector Anchorage,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Joseph Zrelak, Sector Anchorage command senior chief. “Through her dedication she has definitely displayed the attributes of a ‘chief in training,’ and I hope very soon to welcome her to the Mess.”

The Coast Guard Reserve is an important resource for the Coast Guard. Reserve members complement active duty personnel in a wide range of missions. The REPOY program is designed to recognize exemplary women and men from the reserve enlisted workforce who are top performers and reflect the Coast Guard’s core values of honor, respect, and devotion to duty.

Considered the “best and brightest” from the field, REPOY recipients are selected by a panel of senior enlisted members and evaluated against a set of established criteria that includes performance, work ethics, military bearing, standards of conduct and a strong community service commitment.

The regional winners are eligible for national honors along with their peers from other Coast Guard regions across the nation. The Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, Jason Vanderhaden, will recognize the national winners in an award ceremony later this spring.

