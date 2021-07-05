Coast Guard and port partners find missing boaters near Newport News, Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and multiple port partners searched for and located two overdue boaters near Newport News Friday morning.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received notification from a family member of the missing boater stating he was overdue and not responding to calls. The missing boater was reported to be with one other person and his dog.
Station Portsmouth launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and Air Station Elizabeth City launched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew to search for the boaters.
Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Newport News Fire Department, James City Fire Department, Suffolk Fire Department, Fort Eustis Fire Department, Prince George and Surry county also conducted search efforts.
The vessel was located by Station Portsmouth beached near Morrison Creek along with the owner and his dog. The second boater swam across the Warwick River and was able to walk to safety, then notified emergency services.
“When boaters are overdue and missing, minutes and seconds can be the determining factor in life or death for those involved,” said LT Micheal Brooks, Sector Virginia Command Duty Officer. “Float plans, EPIRBS, lifejackets and working communication devices are all gear that can get the Coast Guard to you quickly and accurately in emergencies. The cooperative efforts and quick action displayed by our partners remains the cornerstone of our success.”