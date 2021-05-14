Coast Guard and NAMSI partners take part in PASSEX in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward (WPC 1130), along with the U.S. Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and Mexican Navy participated in a North American Maritime Security Initiatives (NAMSI) passing exercise (PASSEX) Thursday off the coast of Point Loma.

A PASSEX occurs when two or more naval commands are in the same area of operation. The exercise is intended to strengthen the crew’s knowledge in handling various situations and offers unique training scenarios like communication drills or maneuvering exercises.

“The Ward regularly operates along our Maritime Boundary Line with Mexico,” said Lt.j.g. Patrick Venetz, Eleventh Coast Guard District International Operations. “The PASSEX is an opportunity to engage with our counterparts in a training environment to test our operational and communication interoperability.”

Venetz said he enjoys working with the NAMSI partners whether it’s in a training or real-world environment.

“The more we train and engage our partners in a controlled environment, the better postured we are to respond to real-world operations,” he said.

A PASSEX also provides the ability to practice communication skills between two or more fleets. Communication between commands allows proper actions to be taken during exercises.

“Anytime I get to be part of an event like this that showcases international cooperation with ships from three different countries and four navies, it is a great experience,” said Lt. Steven Naylor, Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward commanding officer.

The PASSEX is not a requirement, but the Ward works closely with the other countries involved and wanted to strengthen those relationships by participating in the exercise, said Naylor.

