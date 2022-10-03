Coast Guard and local responders search for missing diver near Catalina

SAN PEDRO, Calif. – The Coast Guard and local responders are searching for a diver that was reported missing Monday morning near Catalina, Calif.

The dive vessel Cee Ray contacted Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders using VHF Channel 16 at 2:10 a.m., to report a missing diver.

Watchstanders launched an Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, Station Los Angeles-Long Beach 29-foot response boat crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal.

Coast Guard assets along with Baywatch Cabrillo and Baywatch Avalon will continue to conduct search and rescue operations.