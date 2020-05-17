Coast Guard and local agency rescues two injured girls

May 17th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll

Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to two girls who were struck by a boat propeller and injured near Shell Island, Florida, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile Alabama received a report of the accident at 4:40 p.m. from the girl’s mother.

Coast Guard Station Panama City launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew. Two boat crew members went ashore and stabilized the girls to be transferred to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission vessel. FWC embarked both girls, their mother, and the two boat crew members and transported them to Panama City Marina to awaiting EMS.


One girl suffered a foot laceration and the other a knee laceration. Both girls were reported to be in stable condition.

The Coast Guard urges all vessel operators to pay close attention to their surroundings at all times while underway.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.