Coast Guard, American Red Cross host blood drive in Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard partnered with the American Red Cross Friday to host a blood donation event for military personnel at Coast Guard Island in Alameda.

Twenty-eight Coast Guard members, including some first-time donors, participated in the event to donate blood.

Each donation has the potential of saving three lives.

“Lifesaving is in the Coast Guard’s DNA,” said Rear Adm. Peter Gautier, the 11th Coast Guard District commander. “Every day we’re doing search and rescue, we’re on the high seas helping people, and it’s important we have another way of doing that just by coming in and donating blood.”

Strict social distancing guidelines were put in place by both Coast Guard Base Alameda and the Red Cross to ensure safety measures were taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This blood drive was part of a nationwide initiative from the Department of Homeland Security encouraging all employees who are able to give blood.

There are approximately 4,000 Coast Guard members stationed in the San Francisco Bay Area. Coast Guard Island is the center for all Coast Guard operations in the Western Hemisphere and hosts more than a dozen commands including the Pacific Area headquarters, 11th District headquarters, Maritime Intelligence Fusion Center-Pacific, Pacific Regional Fisheries Training Center, Maritime Safety and Security Team-San Francisco, and four national security cutters.

