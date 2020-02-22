Coast Guard airlifts man from Loon Lake

NORTH BEND, Ore. – A Coast Guard helicopter crew airlifted a 65-year-old man Friday stranded near Loon Lake.

The man had been reported missing Wednesday but was located by a Douglas County search and rescue team Friday morning.

The Oregon search and rescue coordinator contacted the Coast Guard for interagency assistance due to the area’s difficult terrain, which made a ground evacuation too dangerous.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Sector North Bend launched from Air Station North Bend at 1 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 2:15 p.m.

The man was hoisted from his location and taken to Coast Guard Air Station North Bend, where they landed at 4 p.m.

The man was transferred to emergency medical service technicians waiting at the air station.

He was reported to be suffering from hypothermia and dehydration.

“The Coast Guard works closely with state and local agencies to keep people safe, and this case demonstrates how good communication and cooperation can help save lives,” said Petty Officer Trevor Lilburn.