Coast Guard aircrews medevac 1, rescue 3 over holiday weekend

JUNEAU, Alaska — Coast Guard aircrews medically evacuated a crewmember from a fishing vessel in Bristol Bay, Saturday, and rescued three people after their boat sank in Lisianski Strait, Monday.

Watchstanders in the 17th District command center received a relayed request for assistance at 9:13 p.m. Saturday from the 167-foot fishing vessel Pacific Producer, located 6 miles west of the Egegik River. The land-based dispatcher stated the vessel requested assistance for a female crewmember reportedly experiencing sepsis-like symptoms.

Air Station Kodiak launched an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew. The Hercules crew provided onsite communication while the helicopter crew hoisted the crewmember and transported her to Dillingham for medical care.

Watchstanders in the Sector Juneau command center received a report over VHF channel 16 Monday from commercial fishing vessel Miss Amy stating the vessel was taking on water in the vicinity of Lisianski Strait and Porcupine Rock. Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB), directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Sitka, and rerouted Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco. Two good Samaritan vessels, merchant vessels Cirus and Lucky Strike, responded to the UMIB and arrived on scene to provide assistance. Miss Amy was unable to keep up with the rate of flow and sank in approximately 150 feet of water 5 miles offshore. All three passengers aboard went into the water and were rescued by the good Samaritan vessels.

Due to fog and limited visibility, the good Samaritan vessels were unable to transit from the location of the sunken vessel. All three survivors were safely hoisted from the good Samaritan vessels by the Jayhawk helicopter crew. The patients were then transferred to Sitka for medical care.

“We’re especially grateful to good Samaritan vessels Cirus and Lucky Strike, which responded to our broadcast for help and rescued the survivors who went into the water after their vessel sank,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Bitinas, watchstander at the Sector Juneau command center. “Their quick response saved three lives.”

