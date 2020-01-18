Coast Guard aircrew rescues hiker in the Olympic Mountains near Hoh River

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Coast Guard aircrew rescued a hiker after he fell into the Hoh River Friday evening and became unable to finish his hike in the Olympic Mountains.

A Coast Gaurd Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted the 39-year-old hiker, who was reportedly suffering from symptoms related to hypothermia and frostbite, and transported him to Olympic Medical Center for treatment.

Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center received an agency assist request from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 7:28 p.m. The AFRCC had limited communication with the hikers due to a bad connection but were able to triangulate the man’s position by using the cell phone towers.

A woman that was hiking with the man called for help after realizing that the man’s medical condition would not allow him to finish the hike.

The helicopter aircrew launched at 8:16 p.m. and began the hoist at 8:55 p.m. The aircrew transferred the patient to Olympic Medical Center personnel at 9:41 p.m.

The man was in stable in condition at the time of transfer to medical personnel.