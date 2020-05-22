Coast Guard aircrew rescues 2 from aground houseboat in Napa River

A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin hoists two men from an aground houseboat in Napa River, California. The rescued men were transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at Napa County Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo /Released)

A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin hoists two men from an aground houseboat in Napa River, California. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo /Released)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued two people from an aground houseboat in the Napa River, Friday morning.

Napa Police Department contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command center watchstanders at approximately 6 a.m reporting a houseboat with two passengers aboard had run aground.

Sector San Francisco watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Vallejo 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.


The Dolphin crew arrived on scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. and lowered their rescue swimmer, who hoisted both passengers and transferred them to Napa County Airport to awaiting emergency medical services and Napa Police Department personnel.

“This rescue wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for the well-coordinated teamwork of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco,” said Lt. j.g. Joel Norton, the co-pilot aboard the Dolphin helicopter. “The Coast Guard small boat that was also on scene and local fire and ambulance services that took care of the survivors after we dropped them off at Napa County Airport.”

