Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man in Chatham Strait, Alaska

Jul 20th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk file photo

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuated a man from the cruise ship Norwegian Encore in Chatham Strait, Alaska, Monday.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 7:27 a.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel at the Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center in Sitka.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center personnel received the request for assistance from the cruise ship crew at 5:48 a.m., reporting that the 64-year-old male had been suffering from stroke-like symptoms since 4:35 a.m. that morning.

The patient’s condition was reportedly stable upon transfer to medical personnel in Sitka.

 

