Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel near Sitka, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard medevaced a man from the container ship Matson Anchorage approximately 150 miles southwest of Sitka, Alaska, Friday evening.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Sitka hoisted and transported the patient from the vessel to awaiting emergency medical services (EMS) personnel at the air station.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received the initial request for the medevac on Friday at approximately 5 p.m., from the captain of the ship, who reported that the 45-year-old crewmember was experiencing health complications.

After the aircrew safely transported the patient to Sitka, EMS personnel took him to the Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center.

“The quick response in this case displays the dedication and readiness of our aircrews from Air Station Sitka and from the watchstanders here in Juneau,” said Chief Petty Officer Alden Gornick, Sector Juneau command duty officer. “I’m glad we were able to conduct the medevac efficiently and get the patient to a higher level of medical care.”

