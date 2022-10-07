Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel in Chatham Strait, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuated a 77-year-old male from a vessel in Chatham Strait, Alaska, Thursday.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the patient from the 59-foot fishing vessel Predator and safely transported him to awaiting emergency medical services (EMS) personnel in Sitka to receive further medical attention.

Coast Guard Station Juneau personnel relayed a message to Sector Juneau Command Center watchstanders at 8:47 p.m., reporting they had received a call from a woman in Sitkoh Bay whose husband was experiencing potential heart attack-like symptoms.

When the Coast Guard aircrew initially arrived on scene, fog prevented them from entering Sitkoh Bay. The reporting party was able to load and transport the patient onto the fishing vessel and transit to Chatham Strait where there was clear weather.

Weather on scene included 6 miles of visibility and 8 knot winds.

